Red Sox Tied To AL East All-Star Trade Deadline Chip

The Red Sox could use one more starter...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 11, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; A detailed view of Baltimore Orioles baseball hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are about to kick off action for the second half of the season and there's still room for growth.

Boston is riding a 10-game winning streak ahead of the second-half opener on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. On top of this, Boston is in third place in the American League East with a 53-45 record. Boston has the No. 2 spot in the American League Wild Card race as well.

It would be nice to see the Red Sox add a big piece to help down the stretch and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal brought up Baltimore Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton.

"Morton, 41, was the symbol of the Orioles’ early-season collapse, posting a 10.89 ERA in his first five starts," Rosenthal said. "But over his last 59 innings, dating to April 29, his ERA is 3.05. One of many Orioles on an expiring contract, Morton suddenly looks like an attractive chip. During Fox’s All-Star preview show on Monday, I mentioned him as a possibility for the Boston Red Sox.

"Yes, the Red Sox would love to do better, and perhaps they will. But the starting pitching market is thin and Sox manager Alex Cora is familiar with Morton from the 2017 Houston Astros. With Bryan Bello and Lucas Giolito both on a roll, perhaps the Sox would be OK with someone like Morton rather than a pure (and possibly unattainable) No. 2 starter."

This isn't the first time he has mentioned Morton. The deadline is creeping up and soon enough we'll get a better glimpse into Boston's plans.

