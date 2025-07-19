Red Sox Rumors: Where Things Stand With Jarren Duran
Will the Boston Red Sox trade away any of their talented outfielders ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
It is coming up on July 31st and Jarren Duran has been one of the most talked about players in the entire league ahead of the deadline. He's an All-Star and under team control for years. You don't trade away guys like him unless there is some sort of massive package. He has been talked about mainly because the Red Sox have so much outfield talent, but again, he isn't someone you move just to clear space.
He's talented enough that The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said he would be a "headliner" if he were to be moved this summer.
"Again, Duran would be a headliner for teams looking to acquire impact in an outfield corner, and his teammate Wilyer Abreu would also provide legitimate impact, but if the Red Sox don’t move either of their left-handed corner outfielders, the best bet on the trade market is probably Taylor Ward of the Angels, and even he’s not top 25 in wRC+ or fWAR among big league outfielders," Rosenthal said. "The lack of a can’t-miss outfield bat could raise the profile of Bryan Reynolds, who has almost $80 million remaining on his contract and started this season slow — he still has a negative WAR for the year — but he has a solid track record and had a better month of June. Even Adolis Garcia, known for his power, has been a below-average hitter the past two seasons."
The Red Sox don't need to move Duran and frankly shouldn't unless a deal that can't be refused pops up.
