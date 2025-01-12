Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Makes Thoughts On Boston Extension Clear

Will the Red Sox lock up the young ace with a new deal?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to lock up All-Star starter Garrett Crochet with a long-term extension?

That topic has been discussed at length over the last week. Crochet was arbitration-eligible and the two sides avoided arbitration with a $3.8 million deal for the 2025 season. There have been rumblings that the two sides have at least had discussions about an extension that would keep Crochet in Boston beyond the 2026 season and he opened up about his thoughts on the matter on Saturday, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"There have been conversations with my agent and the front office, just kind of getting a feel for one another," Crochet said as transcribed by Cotillo. "Staying in Boston long-term is something that has a lot of merit in my mind and something I think would be awesome. In the meantime, I'm just focusing on spring and getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to stay focused one day at a time. When something's presented, then we'll attack it."

Crochet is just 25 years old and has shown that he can be a team's No. 1 starting pitcher. The fact that the two sides have had discussions and the fact that Crochet sounds so open to a deal is a great sign. Boston certainly is on the up-and-up and if it can get back to the playoffs in 2025 Crochet will be a big reason why.

