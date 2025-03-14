Red Sox's 2025 Goals Are Tied To 25-Year-Old, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of talent but there is a guy who stands out with Opening Day approaching.
Garrett Crochet was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the Chicago White Sox in a blockbuster trade around the Winter Meetings. Crochet was acquired for four prospects and is approaching his second season as a full-time starting pitcher.
Crochet dominated and was an All-Star in 2024. He finished the season with a 3.58 ERA and 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched. Crochet is just 25 years old and has the stuff to be among the top contenders for the American League Cy Young Award in 2025.
He also is providing the Red Sox with the left-handed arm Boston has desperately needed in the rotation since trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves.
Crochet's performance can make-or-break the Red Sox's 2025 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan dissected each organization and said the Red Sox's season "hinges" on Crochet.
"Why the season hinges on Garrett Crochet: The Red Sox needed a front-line starter as much as any team needed anything this winter, and although Crochet has all of 146 innings as a starter to his name, Boston gladly parted with a significant package of prospects for two years of Crochet control," Passan said. "He will start Opening Day with a gyro slider to add to his quiver of pitches with glove-side run: a four-seam fastball, a cutter and a sweeper.
"Crochet's velocity is unmatched by his southpaw peers, but then it's never been a question of stuff with him. If Crochet can stay healthy and push past the 180-inning mark, the Red Sox will find themselves in the mix of an AL East that looks much more wide open without Gerrit Cole at the top of the Yankees' rotation."
Crochet is a guy who is worth building around. There's been a lot of chatter about his future with the Red Sox and a possible extension. It would be wise to get a deal done soon so it's all taken care of ahead of Opening Day.
