What They're Saying About Red Sox All-Star 3B Alex Bregman
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to keep Alex Bregman around beyond the 2025 season?
With each passing day, it’s harder to imagine Bregman elsewhere at this point. He has ingrained himself with the organization since signing ahead of the 2025 season. With all of the things that have been said about him since his deal became official, you’d think he’d been in Boston for much longer than just a few months.
The impact he’s had on the team is night-and-day. On Tuesday, the Red Sox took down the Athletics, 6-0. It wasn't a huge game for Bregman, but he made an impact going 1-for-4 with a walk and playing solid defense at the hot corner.
Earlier in the day, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale shared a great column highlighting Bregman's impact on the organization throughout the 2025 season.
Alex Bregman turning heads and impressing everyone with Red Sox
"Him, Chapman, those two have been part of winning teams," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said as transcribed by Nightengale. "And they understand what it means. So, it’s important. He has played meaningful games in September his whole career. Every game that he has played in his career has meant something in September. There’s not many like that...With the ups and downs, he’s not going to panic. He’s going to be ready to play. He’s going to help them through the process and it's great that we have him in the clubhouse."
Even players who haven't been around him for long can see the impact, like Nate Lowe, per Nightengale.
"Having a guy in the mix like that all of the time, it’s just good for the rest of the group, whether it’s first-time guys or guys who are looking to get back and prove something, like me," Lowe said.
No matter how you look at it, Bregman has been an absolute win for Boston this season. He's been great on the field and arguably even more impactful off of it. It's not shocking that the Red Sox already have matched their 2024 win total and surpassed the win totals from 2023 and 2022. Bregman is a superstar and finding a way to keep him should be the top priority.
