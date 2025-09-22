Red Sox's Alex Bregman Has Clear Message After Red Sox Loss
The Boston Red Sox lost on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
With the loss against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox now have an 85-71 record on the season with just six games left in the regular season. It's going to be a high-stress week for Boston with a playoff spot on the line and back-to-back tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. While this is the case, Alex Bregman isn't worried and had a message for the team after Sunday's loss, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
The Boston Red Sox are lucky to have Alex Bregman
"You can’t sit and dwell on this game, it’s way too late in the year," Bregam said as transcribed by Browne. "Got to keep going. Got to keep pushing forward and get a good off-day [on Monday] and get ready to go to Toronto. That's it. Plain and simple.”
That's why the Red Sox went out and got Alex Bregman before the 2025 season began. Boston has been trying to get back to the playoffs and targeted Bregman as a battle-tested veteran who could help to turn around this team's fortune. Bregman has done it all. He has won plenty of playoff games throughout his career to this point. Obviously he brought high-level defense and a needed right-handed bat. But, he's also a leader that this team needed.
Last year, the Red Sox got close to turning things around fully. Boston finished the season with an 81-81 .500 record, but there was a time during the summer that the Red Sox were over 10 games above .500, but the second half of the season was brutal. Having a calming presence like Bregman come in really can be the difference between flushing some bad games away or falling apart down the stretch as things get tense.
His message wasn't overtly crazy or anything like that. But, it was a simple message from someone who has been there and done that. Boston controls its own destiny and has a better chance at a playoff spot with Bregman than it would've had without him.
