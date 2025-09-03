Red Sox's Alex Cora Breaks Silence On Walker Buehler Signing With Phillies
The business of baseball is hard, and the Boston Red Sox have had a business-heavy season.
Amid a turbulent, yet successful summer of baseball, there have been some casualties. Rafael Devers was famously traded in June to the San Francisco Giants. And last week, two-time World Series champion pitcher Walker Buehler was released.
The Red Sox ate the remainder of Buehler's one-year, $21.05 million contract. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, making him eligible to pitch for the National League East leaders in the playoffs.
Alex Cora talks about Buehler's release
The Red Sox hoped they could tap into something with Buehler, who constantly set the right things after his poor outings. But after the 31-year-old put up a 5.45 ERA and a career-worst 55 walks in 112 1/3 innings, Boston aggressively cut him loose to make way for top prospect Payton Tolle in the rotation.
On Wednesday, manager Alex Cora addressed Buehler's departure during his appearance on the "WEEI Afternoons" radio show.
"We tried everything, he tried everything too," Cora said.
It clearly didn't work out in Boston, but the Red Sox at least did Buehler a favor by cutting him loose in time to find a new opportunity with another playoff contender. The righty owns a 3.04 career ERA in the playoffs, and closed out the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in his first relief outing since 2017.
“I’m glad that he landed with the Phillies,” Cora said. “He’s gonna be OK. ... He’s a pro. He’s a guy that I really respect, very smart kid. I believe he’s gonna help the Phillies win a lot of games over there.”
The Red Sox wouldn't have to face the Phillies until the World Series, so if Buehler snaps back into dominant playoff form, they at least have lower odds of seeing him than they would if he had signed with an American League rival. But he's been at his most unhittable in the Fall Classic, with a 0.47 ERA in 19 1/3 innings, including a scoreless start against Boston in 2018.
