Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Noncommittal Answer On Alex Bregman's Position In Boston
There's a central question that accompanies the Boston Red Sox's signing of star infielder Alex Bregman.
Note that the use of the term infielder there is a loose one. That's because Bregman, for his entire nine-year Major League Baseball career, had been the Houston Astros' primary third baseman. He even won his first career Gold Glove at the hot corner in 2024.
However, the Red Sox already have a three-time All-Star third baseman of their own in Rafael Devers. They also had an open roster competition forthcoming for the second base position, and most assumed that's where Bregman would slot into the Opening Day lineup for Boston.
However, manager Alex Cora, who said weeks before the signing that he always viewed Bregman as a potential Gold Glove second baseman, was unwilling to commit to a full-time position for his newest infielder when asked about it directly on Saturday.
“We'll talk about that later on. Right now, there's a lot of stuff going on as far as where we're going to be roster-wise, and we'll make the decision when we have to make it," Cora said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Deciding if and when to move Devers off third base is going to be a hot topic in Boston as long as it hasn't yet happened. Devers has always been a subpar defender, and Bregman's arrival would give the Red Sox the excuse they need to make the move if they feel it's necessary.
However, Devers is the Red Sox's highest-paid player, and the face of the franchise as of 2025. He's signed for nine more seasons, and as elite a hitter as he is, having a full-time designated hitter on a nine-year contract isn't the optimal way to construct a roster.
There are tons of other factors to consider. There's the arrival of top prospect Kristian Campbell, a candidate to play second base. There's current designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has been mired in trade rumors all winter. There's having an uncomfortable conversation with Devers if he ends up being moved.
All of this, it seems, will have to be sorted out at a later date.
