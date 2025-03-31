Red Sox's Alex Cora Hints At Promotions For Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer
While the Boston Red Sox's offense was struggling all weekend long, the team's top two prospects remaining in the minor leagues were enjoying an offensive explosion.
The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox defeated the Syracuse Mets 12-0 on Sunday, and the remaining two members of the "big three" were all over the stat sheet. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer got things started with a two-run single, and outfielder Roman Anthony stole the show from there, blasting a pair of home runs.
After watching close friend and fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell make his Red Sox debut (and excel) over the weekend in Arlington, Tex., Mayer and Anthony have to be chomping at the bit to earn their way up to the big leagues.
And Mayer was open about the disappointment of missing out on the initial roster, sharing on Friday that he believed he had earned his spot on the team based on his superb play during spring training.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was glad to hear the competitive fire from the 22-year-old shortstop. But he also stressed on Sunday that Mayer and Anthony could be in line for their big-league debuts at any moment, based on the health of the big-league roster and the prospects' own performance.
“It’s good that he feels that way,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “Just got to be patient. That’s the way it works. We got some good players here.
"Obviously, balance means a lot to us offensively. Like I said before, (Mayer and Anthony) are an injury away, probably, from the big leagues, but I actually think it’s the other way around, they’re going to push us to make decisions.”
Certainly, the Red Sox's lineup is a lot more talented than it's shown during the current three-game losing streak. But someday soon, that lineup will be at its peak capability when Mayer and Anthony are both a part of it.
How soon? The fun part of baseball is that we never really know until it happens, but a couple more multi-homer games for either prospect could very well be the tipping point.
