Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Why Jarren Duran Was Scratched From Lineup
The Boston Red Sox had a slight scare on Sunday morning.
Boston is going to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon with Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman set to make their debuts with the club. When the lineup was initially released, Boston All-Star Jarren Duran was set to be in it playing left field and leading off for the Red Sox.
While this is the case, he will not be taking the field with Boston on Sunday. Duran is dealing with a calf injury but Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that he should be alright during the week.
"He should be OK during the week,” manager Alex Cora said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. "Came in sore (today)."
The fact that Cora already said that he should be alright this week is a good sign. It still is a little troubling to hear about a calf injury. Part of Duran's game revolves around how dynamic he is on the base paths. If he isn't at full strength, that would be tough for Boston.
Hopefully, he will be able to get back on track this week. There's a lot of hope and promise for this Red Sox team. Having Duran in the mix will be important if the Red Sox want to reach their goals and make it back to the playoffs. It absolutely was the right move to hold him out of the lineup on Sunday because there's no reason to risk him now.
