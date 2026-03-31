Most Likely Red Sox Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Major League Baseball season is long and there is going to be plenty of turnover throughout the season.

The Opening Day roster will not be the exact roster the Boston Red Sox end the season with. Injuries pop up. Trades happen. Promotions — and demotions — occur over the course of a season. All in all, changes will happen. Right now, we're still in the beginning stages of the season. Boston has played just four games. It's a bit early to be thinking about how the roster will shift, but when you have a farm system like the Red Sox have, it's hard not to think about the reinforcements who could help this club at some point.

With that being said, let's take a look at Boston's top-three prospects and their chances of getting called up to the majors in 2026.

No. 1 — Payton Tolle, Left-Handed Pitcher

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Chances: 99.99 percent

Explanation: It would be an absolute shock if Tolle didn't return to the big leagues at some point in 2026. He got the call to the majors down the stretch in 2025 and fought for a job out of camp in Spring Training. Right now, he's down in Triple-A. If the Red Sox deal with injuries in the rotation at some point in 2025, don't be shocked if Tolle fills in. If the rotation stays healthy all year, which is unlikely, don't be shocked if he gets the call to the majors down the road to bolster the bullpen. Either way, Tolle will very likely be in the majors at some point, barring an injury.

No. 2 — Franklin Arias, Infielder

Chances: 20 percent

Explanation: Arias is the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect right now and is very exciting, but there isn't a pathway for him to make the jump to the majors right now in the infield, barring an injury. Marcelo Mayer is at second base, Trevor Story is at shortstop and Caleb Durbin is at third base. Plus, there is depth on the big league roster, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio. Giving Arias a 20 percent chance is a bit generous, but that would've been the case with guys like Tolle and Connelly Early last year as well. If injuries pop up, anything could happen. But this just seems unlikely.

No. 4 — Kyson Witherspoon, Right-Handed Pitcher

Chances: 35 percent

Explanation: First and foremost, Witherspoon is obviously not the No. 3 prospect for Boston. That is Connelly Early, who is obviously in the majors. So, let's move down to No. 4. Witherspoon was a first-round pick by Boston last year. The odds aren't great for him to make the jump to the big leagues. But, again, that was the case with Early and Tolle last year. If injuries pop up, anything could happen. Also, if he tears it up down in the minors, like Early and Tolle, maybe we could see him late in the season out of the bullpen.