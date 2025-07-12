Red Sox's Alex Cora Sends Warning Message To Rest Of MLB
Things couldn't be going much better for the Boston Red Sox right now.
Friday night's win was the kind of storybook moment that successful seasons are built upon. Trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by a run in the ninth inning, breakout star center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela launched a walk-off blast onto Lansdowne Street to extend Boston's winning streak to eight, their longest since 2023.
Rafaela has been going gangbusters. But so has the entire Boston lineup, with 65 runs scored during the streak. And the fans have been noticing, because the atmosphere at Fenway Park is suddenly as electric as can be.
Manager Alex Cora says that's just the way these Red Sox want things to be moving forward.
“Tonight was real, and we appreciate that,” Cora said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “They got here early. I think they did the wave once, which was good, and it was very loud. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. It was on us to make this place uncomfortable. Tonight was uncomfortable. You could feel it.”
It was Rafaela's moment, especially sweet because he was snubbed for an All-Star roster spot yet again earlier in the day. But the ninth inning was also a showcase of what the Red Sox are hoping to be someday, and what they're already becoming.
Prized infield prospect Marcelo Mayer led off the inning and should have had a single in the hole, if not for a diving stop by Rays second baseman Jose Caballero. But fellow star prospect Roman Anthony came to the plate next in a pinch-hit appearance and worked a walk against Rays closer Pete Fairbanks.
That allowed Rafaela to take center stage.
"You heard (Rafaela) last night," Cora said, per Cotillo. "It’s about winning. He wants that environment tonight, in October, because that was October today with the fans.
"Think about it, it was Marcelo, Roman and Rafaela. That’s pretty young. The future of the organization is bright. The present is bright, too."
Now 51-45, the Red Sox have leapfrogged the Rays for the American League's second Wild Card spot. They'll go for the series win with ace Garrett Crochet on the mound Saturday and look to keep building momentum before the All-Star break.
The rest of the league is on notice. These Red Sox, even if they took some bumps and bruises along the way, are finally arriving.