Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Craig Breslow Breaks Silence On Unexpected Brewers Trade

"An opportunity for us to add future value that we couldn't ignore."

Jackson Roberts

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was initially a surprise to hear that the Boston Red Sox had traded right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester, but when the price tag was revealed, it made complete sense.

Priester, 24, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday for 19-year-old outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez, a Compensation Round A pick in the 2025 draft (No. 33 overall) and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Priester was desperately needed because the Brewers have put virtually their entire starting rotation, excluding ace Freddy Peralta, on the injured list. But it was also somewhat surprising that the Red Sox deemed him expendable, just eight months after acquiring him in a different trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After the trade, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow dished on the reasons the team felt Priester was worth giving up, as reported by MassLive's Sean McAdam.

"Anytime you give up controllable starting pitching, there’s massive risk on both sides that go along with that," Breslow said. "But I do think it speaks to us being in a different position, just in terms of the quality of depth that we have that we think is capable of contributing in the short term.

“It made sense for us to (acquire Priester) at the last deadline where Nick Yorke is a really good player, but maybe didn’t have the clearest path to contribute here. And then based on some of the transactions that we made over the winter, some of the steps forward guys have made here, we felt like this was an opportunity for us to add future value that we couldn’t ignore."

Priester threw five innings for Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing one earned run in five innings and earning a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, had a double and a triple in his Red Sox debut earlier this week. The real wild card in the deal is the draft pick, as there could be a future star waiting for the Red Sox at number 33 overall.

More MLB: Red Sox To Face Former Top Prospect From Garrett Crochet Trade In White Sox Debut

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News