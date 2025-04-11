Red Sox To Face Former Top Prospect From Garrett Crochet Trade In White Sox Debut
The Boston Red Sox won't soon regret trading for new ace Garrett Crochet, but they're about to start finding out just how big a price they paid.
In December, Boston acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a four-prospect haul: catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez.
All four players were highly regarded, so no one could say the White Sox didn't make the Red Sox pay a fair price. And while Crochet has already made three starts in a Red Sox uniform, the first of those four prospects has still yet to make his major-league debut.
That will only last a few more hours, however. On Thursday, the White Sox informed Meidroth he would be called up to the active roster, according to Thomas Nestico of TJ Stats. The move has yet to be announced on the team's official social media accounts.
Meidroth, 23, was a Red Sox fourth-round pick in 2022. He plays both shortstop and third base, and his true calling card is his on-base ability. He led all qualified Triple-A players in on-base percentage last season with a .437 mark, drawing 105 walks in 122 games played.
Not only will Meidroth make his big-league debut against the team that traded him, but he's likely to face the pitcher he was traded for. Crochet will start for the Red Sox on Sunday, with Sean Newcomb and Richard Fitts taking the mound in the first two games of the series.
In January, Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer revealed during an interview for "Baseball is Boring" that he was on the phone with Meidroth when the latter got a call from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, which would ultimately inform him he was part of the trade.
Mayer also posted a heart emoji on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news of Meidroth earning the call.
The Red Sox have to be feeling like they need to win a minimum of two out of three games in Chicago this weekend against the 2-10 White Sox. Hopefully, for their sake, Meidroth doesn't exact his revenge in a crucial spot.
More MLB: Red Sox Give Injury Update For $90 Million Star Amid Trade Speculation, DFA Chatter