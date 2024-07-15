Red Sox's Craig Breslow Hints At Deadline Plans; Could Major Trade Be Coming?
The Boston Red Sox are firmly in the run for a playoff spot.
Boston has completely outperformed expectations and has surprised people so far this season. The Red Sox are looking like a playoff team and would hold one of the American League Wild Card spots if the season were to end today.
The Red Sox have dealt with adversity all season -- even going back to Spring Training -- with injuries looking like they were going to derail the campaign. That hasn't been the case and Boston has found a way to still stack up wins even without multiple expected important pieces like Trevor Story, Lucas Giolito, and Garrett Whitlock.
Now the trade deadline is approaching and there's no way for the Red Sox to not add and make a run. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow pretty much said as much on NESN during Boston's recent clash against the Kansas City Royals, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"We first have to start with crediting the players on the field, the staff,” Breslow said. “But, yeah, I think this team has put themselves in a position where we have to take them seriously, right? The job that they had to do is to win as many games as possible and they’re doing that.
“They’ll continue to do that — it’s my hope, it’s my expectation. We need to be thinking about opportunities for us to improve the club.”
It sounds like the Red Sox are preparing to add at the upcoming trade deadline and there should be plenty of players available who could help. Boston isn't too far away from contending in the American League. Maybe a blockbuster deal for someone like Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet could make sense?
