Young Phenom Surprisingly Likely To Be Traded; Should Red Sox Make Offer?
The Boston Red Sox aren't far away from actually being mentioned among the American League contenders.
Boston has surprised people all season and would have a playoff spot if the season were to end today. The Red Sox should get even better in the near future with Triston Casas expected to return to the lineup for the first time since April.
All in all, things are looking up for Boston. The upcoming trade deadline could help prove that face even more. Boston should be looking to add and there will be some intriguing players on the market.
One player who is viewed as likely to be traded is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Two years of control to go, so the price is understandably high," Heyman said. "Odds to go: 4-5 in favor (56 percent)."
Heyman compiled a list of players who have been mentioned in rumors and predicted how likely he thought that each would be traded. Crochet has been a name that has been floated to multiple teams and could help the Red Sox in a major way.
He is just 25 years old and is leading the league with 150 strikeouts and a 2.36 FIP. He also has a 3.02 ERA in a league-leading 20 starts. The first-time All-Star is in the middle of his first season as a full-time starter and clearly has shown promise.
The Red Sox could use another controllable, young hurler at the top of the rotation and Crochet would be just that. Plus, he wouldn't just be a rental so he could be more attractive to Boston.
A deal would be expensive, but should be explored.
