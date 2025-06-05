Red Sox's Craig Breslow Speaks On Alex Cora's Job Security In Boston
Every failure needs a scapegoat, and the Boston Red Sox have certainly been a failure so far in 2025.
Coming off a banner offseason, the Red Sox had high hopes of competing for their first playoff spot since 2021. Instead, they've lost a major league-worst 17 one-run games, they lead all of baseball in errors, and they're a disappointing 30-34, nine games back in the American League East.
Manager Alex Cora is beginning to take a lot of the heat for the Red Sox's underperformance, because while plenty of players share some of the fault, this Boston team has proven time and again that it can't reliably do the simple things it takes to win close games.
Cora signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension last July to remain in Boston through 2027. No one would have foreseen any questions about his job status this soon. But chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been asked twice already about where Cora stands in regards to his job status.
"We're always going to be anchored to what is best for the team, and we have a lot of confidence in Alex as the leader of this group," Breslow said Thursday on The Greg Hill Show.
"He's won in Boston as a player. He's won in Boston as a manager. We have conversations daily about everything that we can do to get us back on track. That's where our focus is, and that's where it will remain."
In addition, Breslow acknowledged what a disappointing season it's been and tried to assure the fan base that the team is doing everything they can to flip the script.
"When a team is struggling like we are, and it's falling short of the lofty expectations we had set for ourselves and the fans had set for us, we all feel a sense of responsibility and accountability," Breslow said. "But we've got to figure this out, and that's where we're spending all of our time."
Breslow has become the master of the non-answer, so for all we know, Cora isn't as safe as Breslow's words make him seem. But firing a manager less than a year into a three-year deal isn't good practice; it shows that an organization is overly reactionary and makes it harder to hire others down the road.
Cora should at least get the rest of this season to prove he's still the right man for this job. But it would make things a lot easier on him and the entire team to get back over .500 and stay there.
