Red Sox's Craig Breslow Takes Stance On Triston Casas Trade Rumors

Will the Red Sox actually consider trading someone like Casas this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) at first base with Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) at first base with Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
With the Major League Baseball offseason in its early stages, rumors and speculation already has started to pick up.

The Boston Red Sox, unsurprisingly, have been frequently mentioned in a wide range of topics. Boston seemingly is willing to spend heavily this winter and the club also has plenty of talent that could be of interest to other teams in trades.

Boston is in a good position with the offseason heating up, but one thing that has been surprising is the sheer volume of trade rumors specifically around first baseman Triston Casas. He has shown some great promise already with Boston in two seasons when he has been on the field. Casas also is just 24 years old and is under team control until for the foreseeable future.

It would be surprising to see him get moved, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addressed the rumors, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said in October that nobody is untouchable as the Red Sox look to improve their roster for 2025," Smith said. "But he also indicated Tuesday here at the GM Meetings that trade rumors involving 24-year-old first baseman Triston Casas in recent months are off-base.

"I’m not sure where that’s coming from,” Breslow said. “Casas is a guy that we think has 40-home run potential. He’s young and also has a great strike zone discipline and controls an at-bat. We’re excited he’s on our team."

It's not everyday young find someone as talent as Casas and have him on a cost-controlled, team-friendly deal. It would be a no-brainer to keep him around.

