Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Sends Clear Message on Future in Boston

Boston Red Sox fans have known Marcelo Mayer's name for a long time, but this season, they're going to find out what he's made of.

After an injury-shortened 44-game rookie campaign last year, Mayer is trying to win a starting job for opening day and establish himself as a franchise cornerstone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made it clear on multiple occasions that his job has not yet been secured as of Monday.

There's been a lot of uncertainty for Mayer, from wondering if he was going to be healthy enough to return to action last season to wondering whether he would be traded this offseason. But the 23-year-old seems ready to meet the challenges the new season is already presenting.

Mayer not scared of competition

Jul 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) celebrates with third base Marcelo Mayer (39) after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In response to Cora's latest statements on Mayer not being a lock for the opening day roster, Mayer made it clear that he wasn't looking to use his former prospect clout to avoid a roster battle.

“This is the big leagues. Everybody is coming for everybody’s job,” Mayer said, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “I’m just grateful for this opportunity. There’s a lot of people that wish they wish they were in my shoes and given an opportunity to compete for a big league spot in an organization like this.

"This is the Boston Red Sox. I don’t think anything should be given to anybody. I want to earn the chance to play for this team. I want to earn the right to face lefties. And I know that that I’m going to show that.”

Meanwhile, after word this winter dictated that the Red Sox shied away from including Mayer in a potential trade package for Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, the youngster made it clear that he sees his future in Boston.

“I try to stay away from trade rumors. It’s an honor to be talked about in a trade with Ketel Marte. He’s one of the best in the league,” said Mayer. “Obviously, I want to be here. I want to play here. I want to be here. So I’m happy that I didn’t get traded.”

It's a big year for Mayer to prove that he can be a staple of the Red Sox lineup moving forward. How will he respond?