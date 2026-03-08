Red Sox-Astros News: Odd Isaac Paredes Trade Rumors Squashed

The Boston Red Sox don't need to make another move in the infield and fortunately, it doesn't sound like one is coming in the near future.

Boston acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers, which arguably should've ended all debate for the infield. Willson Contreras is a lock at first base and Trevor Story is a lock at shortstop. Durbin will be at second base or third base. Arguably, Marcelo Mayer should be the other guy in the infield. Boston hasn't officially confirmed Mayer will be with the club on Opening Day, but he arguably should be.

There's no reason for the club to make another move, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revived the idea of the organization making a trade with the Houston Astros centered around Isaac Paredes. While this is the case, WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that there is "no momentum" on the Paredes front for Boston.

"From what I understand, no momentum on Isaac Paredes,” Bradford said. “Zero, zero, zero.”

The Red Sox should not make a move

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

This arguably is how it should be. When Rosenthal brought the idea back up, he pointed to the Astros needing a left-handed outfielder and claimed Boston has an infield shortage, which isn't the case any longer.

"It seems to be only one team right now that has that specific of a need," Rosenthal said of a team needing a third baseman/first baseman. "Other teams could create an opening by doing other things, of course. But the Red Sox are the team they've been talking to. Not lately, but they've been talking to them about this whole scenario. The Red Sox actually have what the Astros need, a left-handed hitting outfielder.

"It would be most likely [Jarren Duran] and not [Wilyer Abreu]. And it's so interesting that the Red Sox have the exact opposite problem. The outfield surplus and the infield shortage. The Astros, of course, the infield surplus and the outfield shortage. It seems to me this is a pretty obvious match. But clearly it hasn't gotten to the finish line yet, if it's even in percolation right now."

The Red Sox's outfield does have a surplus. But with Durbin in the mix, the Red Sox would have a surplus of infielders if they were to land Paredes. What do you do with Mayer in that scenario? Arguably, he's a long-term answer for this organization, why block his path? It doesn't make much sense. So, the fact that there is "no momentum" is positive.