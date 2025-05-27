Red Sox's 'Early MVP' Isn't Alex Bregman Or Rafael Devers
There's been a lot of negativity recently when it has come to the Boston Red Sox.
While this is the case, there are reasons for optimism. It has been a tough couple of weeks for Boston, for sure. The Red Sox have a 27-29 record despite heading into the season with buzz that the club could actually have the best roster on paper in the American League.
If you were to scroll social media, you would think it was September and Boston was in last place. There's plenty of time left to turn things around and one of the biggest reasons for hope has been starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
The Red Sox went out and acquired him for four prospects this past offseason and he has lived up to the hype and more. Boston unfortunately lost on Monday despite having Crochet on the mound, but he has made a league-leading 12 starts this season and has a 2.04 ERA and is leading the league with 75 innings pitched. Crochet has an 89-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the 75 innings of work and has looked like a serious Cy Young Award candidate.
He's been so good that The Athletic's Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr. and Andy McCullough called him Boston's "Early MVP" over guys like Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers.
"Early MVP: Garrett Crochet," Britton said. "Strong cases can be made for either Alex Bregman or Rafael Devers, but we’ll go with Crochet for being every bit the ace that the Red Sox acquired him to be. In a rotation with bigger issues than expected, Crochet has turned every fifth day into a surer thing. The most impressive aspect of Crochet’s start has been the length he’s provided: Off a second half of innings limitations, Crochet is averaging better than six frames per start — which is actually saying something in 2025."
No need to give up on the season yet, especially when this guy is taking the mound every fifth day.
More MLB: Red Sox Sending Flamethrower To Minors After Brief MLB Stint