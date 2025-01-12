Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Gives Honest Take On Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly got their guy.
Boston desperately wanted to add some top-tier pitching at the top of the starting rotation and they went out and made a big splash by acquiring Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox.
It was a deal that cost the Red Sox a lot in the form of four prospects, but Crochet is just 25 years old and has the upside to be one of the best overall pitchers in baseball. Crochet was a full-time starter for the first time in his big league career last year and had a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts for the White Sox. On top of that, he had an eye-popping 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in just 146 innings pitched. He had 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings pitched and his advanced metrics were even better.
He's the exact type of pitcher you want to build a rotation around and it sounds like he got what he wanted to. Crochet joined NESN's Tom Caron at Fenway Fest and gushed about the trade and even called Boston his top choice.
"It was something that we were hoping for," Crochet said to Caron. "The idea of coming to Boston, to a young team that's up and coming... this was number one on our list, and we're just glad it worked out."
Crochet sounds like a player excited to be in Boston and fans should be excited to have him for at least the next few years.
There has been a lot of negative chatter about Boston, but this is a team that is on the come up and Crochet very well could be a piece that helps take the team back to the playoffs.
More MLB: Blue Jays Deemed Favorites To Sign Red Sox $32 Million All-Star