Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Just Did Something Not Done In Breakout Year
There’s a lot to be excited about with this Boston Red Sox team right now.
It’s still Spring Training but the buzz and positive feelings about the Red Sox feel higher than at any point over the last few years. Boston went out and acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and somehow he’s been even better than expected so far in Spring Training.
Crochet has made three starts and hasn't allowed a run yet. He's pitched 6 1/3 innings and has struck out and eye-popping 14 batters. Allowing no runs is solid but the 14 strikeouts over that sample size is wild.
He’s been fantastic and in his last start social media went wild for him. It was shared that he tossed a fastball at 101 miles per hour. This surely led to speculation about the radar gun in the park.
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier addressed the question and confirmed that the radar gun was accurate and Crochet threw a pitch at 100.9 miles per hour, which was faster than any pitch he threw in 2024.
"The Garrett Crochet fastball that registered at 101 MPH on the JetBlue Park scoreboard on Wednesday? Its actual velocity, after further investigation by the Red Sox, was … 100.9 m.p.h., making it faster than any pitch he threw in 2024," Speier said.
Now that’s pretty wild. The regular season hasn’t even started yet and Crochet is turning heads. The Red Sox certainly are lucky to have him in the organization.
