Red Sox's Jarren Duran Quickly Creating Trade Buzz After Brutal Postseason
If there's one Boston Red Sox player who should brace himself for a winter full of trade rumors, it seems obvious already that it's going to be Jarren Duran.
After a 1-for-11 performance against the New York Yankees in the playoffs this week, plus a missed catch on an Aaron Judge blooper that gift-wrapped the Yankees the go-ahead run, Duran's name is already catching fire on the trade rumor mill.
And while it's not fair to blame the Red Sox's playoff failures squarely on Duran, especially while ignoring the role he played to get the team to October, the idea of Boston cutting bait at this point does admittedly make sense.
Duran trade ideas begin to swirl
After Game 3 of the Wild Card Series in the Bronx, journalist Joon Lee joined NBC Sports Boston's postgame show to discuss why he believed trading Duran made sense for Boston.
"I am curious to see what the future of Jarren Duran on the Red Sox looks like, because that Game 2 mistake is unacceptable," Lee said. "I know that he is a cult hero in Boston at this point, but there's so many things where there are mistakes on the margins that add up and in big moments really, really expand, and I think that Duran has had so many of those opportunities this season where he has kind of dropped the ball.
"I think it would be good for a change of temperature within the club, given how much weight they've put on him and how much I think the team really rides his emotional ups and downs throughout the course of the year."
It's not just Lee who thinks Duran should be traded. TJ Morin of The Sporting News named the 29-year-old among three Red Sox he believes will be on the trade block this offseason. FanSided's Jacob Levine, a self-professed Duran fan, also made the argument that the outfielder needs to go.
The Red Sox won't be making calls to other teams just yet, nor is it likely we'll see concrete reports that a Duran trade is being considered for a little while. But it's easy to envision those reports trickling in, because at a bare minimum, the Red Sox were willing to discuss such a trade in the past.
With the Red Sox's outfield well-stocked for next year and many years into the future, using Duran as a key piece in a trade for a starting pitcher would be easy to envision. He was still worth 4.6 bWAR this season, and as bad as his defense can be at times in left field, he's oddly capable of playing a strong center field.
Does that mean Duran plus two prospects nets the Red Sox Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins? Maybe not, but it's a conversation worth exploring, as are similar conversations with other teams that have quality starting pitchers.
