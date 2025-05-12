Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer 'Ready Now' To Make MLB Debut
It's been an odd week for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has looked great on the field. The Red Sox just won back-to-back series against American League playoff contenders in the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. In both cases, the Red Sox dropped the first game of the series and then won the next two.
For as good as both of these last two series were, drama has overshadowed much of it thanks in large part to the debate about the possibility of Rafael Devers moving over to first base. By now, you've likely heard about this topic a lot and luckily, we're going to be talking about something else.
Despite the odd week, there is still some very exciting talent hammering down the big league door. Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony are with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and it's hard to imagine how much more either of these guys could do to get the call to the big leagues.
It seems like positional question marks is what is slowing down the process, but both are red-hot right now. Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in baseball and while this is the case, WEEI's Rob Bradford shared that he was told by a scout that Mayer actually looks better right now than Anthony and that he is "ready now" for his big league debut.
"One scout who has been following Triple-A Worcester: '(Marcelo) Mayer has looked better lately than (Roman) Anthony. He is turning around 97 mph fastballs like they’re nothing. He’s ready now,'" Bradford shared.
Both of these two guys will have an impact in Boston at some point. The question is when, though.
