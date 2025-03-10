Red Sox's Most Difficult Opening Day Decision Hinges On Masataka Yoshida: Insider
The controversy in Boston Red Sox spring training has largely focused on the third base position. But whether it's Alex Bregman or Rafael Devers who settles in as the starter, it's obvious that both will be in the lineup.
Several other players further down the depth chart are moving parts at this point. The decision manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow ultimately make will have wide-reaching implications.
Perhaps the battle we should really be focusing on is second base. If someone were to win that job in camp, between David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom, and Kristian Campbell (Hamilton looks like the front-runner), the Red Sox could feel more confident in installing Bregman at third base over Devers.
Plus, there's another X-factor to consider when making the lineup, one that may affect the second and third base races in tandem: What do the Red Sox do about designated hitter/left fielder Masataka Yoshida?
On Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald described how keeping Yoshida in the lineup could force the Red Sox to essentially decide between poor infield defense and poor outfield defense, with Devers' and Hamilton's fates hanging in the balance.
"I would argue both lineups with Yoshida in them are deeper and more formidable than the one without him, and if you go with Hamilton at second and Yoshida in left, you’re essentially getting much better infield defense in exchange for a substantial downgrade in outfield defense," Cerullo wrote.
"Is that a tradeoff worth making, especially if it means moving your highest-paid player off his longtime position? That’s essentially the call Cora is going to have to make, and if Devers is indeed ready to get back on the field, that decision could be imminent."
Yoshida, 31, hasn't lived up to the five-year, $90 million contract he earned two winters ago. But he's still been a productive major league hitter, and the hot streaks he's experienced suggest there could very well be more in the tank.
Cerullo's observation that the Red Sox's lineup is better with Yoshida in it is likely an astute one. But is it worth potentially upsetting Devers by making him the DH just to put an inferior defender in left field? There's no easy answer at this point.
