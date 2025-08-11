Red Sox's Next Roster Move Should Be No-Brainer After Rough Weekend
The Boston Red Sox just lost their first series in over two weeks, which isn't a major issue in the grand scheme of things.
The Red Sox traveled west to take on the San Diego Padres, who rallied from a blowout loss on Friday night to give Boston the business. A walk-off loss on Saturday night was a gut punch in a season too full of them, then Sunday was an exercise in frustration.
It's not as though this team needs some massive overhaul, but the weekend definitively showed that it's time for some corrections to be made.
Red Sox must swap out Kristian Campbell for Abraham Toro
It was yet another weekend for Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro, who has worn out his welcome after a strong start. He had a .928 OPS in his first 27 games with the team, but in 44 games since, he's slashing a dismal .197/.273/.254, with only a single home run.
The first-base position has become a top storyline in this topsy-turvy season, and it was somewhat disappointing to see the Red Sox not bring in a veteran bat at the trade deadline. But part of their reason for doing so was likely because they felt their former top prospect could eventually handle the gig.
Now is the time to make the move. Toro needs to be ousted, and rookie Kristian Campbell needs to come back up to Boston and make his major league first-base debut.
Campbell was demoted to the minors in late June, and after a slow start there, he's been on an upswing. He hit his fifth home run at Triple-A on Sunday, going 2-for-3 to raise his OPS to .830 in 169 plate appearances.
The Red Sox toyed with the idea of putting Campbell at first in a big-league game earlier this season, and ended up nixing that idea in part because Toro was starting to get hot. But the 23-year-old, who Boston gave an eight-year, $60 million extension in April, is a much better defensive fit for the position than he is at second base.
Ideally, Campbell will be the next player called up to the Red Sox's active roster. He's earned another shot, as his confidence on offense has returned to accompany his improving first-base defense. And Toro, who had a pair of massive high-leverage strikeouts this weekend, is starting to cost the Red Sox in the standings.