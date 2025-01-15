Red Sox's Nick Pivetta Predicted To Sign With Surprise NL Contender
One former member of the Boston Red Sox surprisingly is still available in free agency with just about to go until Spring Training.
Former Boston fan-favorite Nick Pivetta logged a 4.14 ERA across 27 total appearances with the Red Sox in 2024, including 26 starts. Pivetta has gotten a lot of buzz this offseason but remains available. The Red Sox offered him the qualifying offer to the surprise of many, but clearly they know what they are doing.
Pivetta declined the offer so Boston will end up landing some draft compensation if he signs elsewhere. That could be a reason why he's still available on the open market. Another reason could be the fact that Rōki Sasaki still is available. Once he signs, there will be more teams looking for pitching and could turn their focus to Pivetta.
He's one of the best remaining free agents, but where will he go? Former 11-year big league veteran Erik Kratz predicted he will end up signing with the Atlanta Braves on "Foul Territory."
"I feel like Atlanta," Kratz said. "I feel like they're not going to get Flaherty. I feel like Atlanta is a place where he can go in, they don't need to expect too much of him, but I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by what he gets in free agency here. A lot -- including myself -- were surprised he got a qualifying offer and now when he goes to Atlanta, I forget where their picks are right now, but it's not going to hurt them as much. I think it's going to be a prime spot for him."
This is a pretty logical prediction. Atlanta lost Max Fried and Pivetta could be a big piece to help try to replace him. This seems like a very good idea.
