Red Sox's Perfect Rotation Trade Target Is In NL Central
The Boston Red Sox have a need in the starting rotation right now and should be looking to the trade market once the offseason really kicks into high gear and the playoffs come to an end.
Boston's rotation has some great building blocks. Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello will both be back in 2025. The Red Sox have young guys like Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Richard Fitts, and Hunter Dobbins as well in the organization. Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are both with the team as well. Tanner Houck's 2026 campaign is up in the air. Lucas Gioltio has a mutual option for the 2026 season, although it would be wise to bring him back.
Regardless, the Red Sox should absolutely look to bring in another high-end piece. The decision worked out last year by acquiring Crochet. Why not try to bring another starter to town? There's been a lot of noise out there about what the Red Sox should do for the rotation. Guys like Joe Ryan and Sandy Alcántara have been mentioned a lot for the Red Sox, but might not be the best option.
Arguably, a trade for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta could provide Boston with its best chance of making a deep run in 2026.
The Boston Red Sox should call the Milwaukee Brewers
Both Ryan and Alcántara are under contract longer, but Peralta is coming off a Cy Young Award-level season in which he logged a 2.70 ERA across 33 starts while compiling a 17-6 record. Peralta is going to be relatively cheap in 2026 as well. He has an $8 million club option in his deal right now.
There's no reason that the Brewers should trade Peralta. But, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reported that the Brewers will at least listen to offers for him.
"In this case, as the winter unfolds, the Brewers are expected to at least field offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely," McCullough said. "Milwaukee holds an $8 million option for 2026 on Peralta, who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and made his second All-Star team this season. The team can afford to retain Peralta, but will feel compelled to at least explore the market for his services, especially given the relative weakness of this class of free-agent pitchers."
He's not under contract beyond the 2026 season, but he's a bona fide star who would arguably form the best starter duo in baseball with Crochet. If Boston wants to try to make a run next year, Peralta is someone to consider who would help the team get to another level without breaking the bank.
