Red Sox Expected To Keep 5-Year Veteran After Brutal Season
When the offseason fully kicks off for the Boston Red Sox, they should have plenty of money at their disposal to throw at this roster after trading Rafael Devers away this past summer.
Devers' contract is gone and Boston showed it can win with this roster as constructed. Injuries to the starting rotation down the stretch obviously hurt the team and the club could use a little more pop in the middle of the lineup, but overall the team showed what they can do. And this is just the beginning. Give the Red Sox a full season of Roman Anthony and the offense obviously will look better. All of this is to say that the Red Sox really don't need to do anything crazy this offseason.
Find a way to keep the roster together -- namely Alex Bregman -- and add a starter and a slugger and we're in business. One position that has been talked about a bit is the catcher spot. Carlos Narváez emerged and is the clear starter. Connor Wong took a step backward this year while dealing with injuries. Some have wondered if the Red Sox will look to bolster the catcher depth, but MLB.com's Ian Browne shared that he thinks Wong will return.
"Given Wong’s offensive numbers in 2024 versus ‘25, I think it’s pretty obvious health played a big role in his downturn," Browne said. "Wong never made excuses, but he came back quickly from a fractured left pinkie in May and also played through a right hand injury that required surgery after the season. Wong isn’t eligible for free agency until after the ‘29 season. I think he sticks around as the backup. The catching position is one spot the Red Sox can save money at given the duo of Carlos Narváez and Wong."
The Red Sox should run it back
This arguably is the right call. Sure, Wong's overall 2025 season wasn't great. He finished the season with a .180 batting average, zero home runs, and seven RBIs in 63 games played. But, he was hurt for a bit which likely impacted these offensive numbers. The year before, he was a .280 hitter. Plus, it can't be forgotten that reports surfaced that part of the reason Aroldis Chapman took a step forward this year was a conversation with Wong in Spring Training.
You're not going to get a much better depth option at this point. They absolutely should run it back.
