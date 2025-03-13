Red Sox's Rafael Devers Breaks Silence On His Role For 2025
There has been a lot of chatter about the Boston Red Sox's third base job so far in Spring Training but it sounds like all of the drama can be put to bed.
The Red Sox signed Alex Bregman right around the time Spring Training kicked off and then there has been drama since about who will be playing third base for Boston in 2025. Boston has one of the best overall third basemen in baseball in Rafael Devers. Now, the Red Sox also have Bregman who won a Gold Glove at the position in 2024 with the Houston Astros.
Both are phenomenal players and much has been made about who will be playing where when Opening Day gets here. The Red Sox frankly need them both and there will surely be times when both play the spot throughout the 2025 season.
Part of the reason why there has been drama is that when camp opened, Devers made it clear that he didn't want to move off third base. It's not surprising that he wouldn't want to switch positions, and he made it clear that it was the case at the time.
He spoke publicly for the first time in a bit on Thursday and shared that he spoke to the front office and will be willing to do anything possible to help this Red Sox team win, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"We spoke already, and I'm good to do whatever they want me to do," Devers said as transcribed by Browne. "I'm here to help. I’ve already spoken with them about that and they know where I stand, but I’m just ready to play...
"Yeah, it's just my decision, you know. Like I said, my shoulders are fine. They're good. It was just my decision to want to take a little bit more time to get right. I hadn't picked up a bat from the end of last season to when I got here in January, so I just felt like I needed that little bit of extra time."
Browne also shared that Devers said he will do whatever the team asks.
"Rafael Devers said today he will do 'whatever they want me to do,' meaning the Red Sox," Browne shared
Devers has gotten a lot of heat recently and this should end all of that. He's been nothing but professional since joining the Red Sox's big league roster back in 2017. The Red Sox are lucky to have both he and Bregman and it should be one of the most exciting seasons by the club in years in 2025.
