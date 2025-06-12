Red Sox's Rafael Devers Gives Injury Update After Viral Clip Showed Lack Of Hustle
Everything Rafael Devers does this seasons is newsworthy, and the Boston Red Sox slugger isn't talking much, which only adds to the mystique.
Early in the season, Devers' misgivings with the organization over his move to designated hitter were well documented, and then exacerbated by the team asking him to change again when first baseman Triston Casas got hurt. He flatly refused, and the Red Sox haven't overridden him this time.
Then, there was the viral moment in Sunday night's game when Devers eased up running to first base on a slow ground ball to New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu. It looked as though he had a chance to beat it out, but was instead thrown out by a couple steps.
Manager Alex Cora said after that game that Devers' slowness wasn't a lack of hustle. And he homered in his next at-bat, so clearly he's healthy enough to keep playing. But the 28-year-old finally revealed Wednesday that he had been playing through a mild groin strain of late.
“I’m feeling better now,” Devers said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “It’s better running.”
Wednesday was Devers' first time addressing the media since May 17, when he hit a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves.
Devers also took time to talk about his rookie teammates, especially third baseman Marcelo Mayer, who has taken over Devers' old position in the absence of Alex Bregman. Mayer belted his first two Fenway Park home runs to power the Red Sox to a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
“They’ve been great. They’ve made us better,” Devers said of Mayer and Roman Anthony, per Abraham. “It helps us a lot to have them in the lineup. It helps me, too.”
Devers is on track for his fourth career All-Star Game, putting up a .911 OPS and leading the American League with 54 walks. He and the Red Sox will look to keep the momentum rolling into another weekend tilt with the Yankees beginning Friday night.
