Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Takes Hard Stance On Recent Drama
The Boston Red Sox are 1-1 on the young season so far.
Things didn’t go Boston’s way on Friday and one conversation that continues to pop up is about superstar slugger Rafael Devers. He was moved to designated hitter but he hasn’t gotten a hit through two games and has seven strikeouts.
While this is the case, a breather needs to be taken. It’s just two games.
There continues to be discussion about his role with the team and his thoughts about it and drama. He talked about this after the game on Friday with a clear stance, as shared in a clip by NESN.
"That's in the past, that was in Spring Training," Devers said. "Right now we are in the season and I'm a DH. I feel like you guys need to change the subject because that is over, and I'm the DH."
He’s been nothing but a certified professional since joining the Red Sox at the big league level in 2017. It’s been a tough start to the season, but it’s just two games. There’s no reason to worry or freak out yet and the discussion about third base and his position doesn’t seem necessary any longer.
It’s all going to be alright. The best part about baseball is win or lose you get back at it the next day most of the time. There’s no need to worry Devers is going to be just fine there's no need to worry.
