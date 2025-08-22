Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has Perfect Response To Getting Booed By Yankees Fans
Roman Anthony put his stamp on the Boston Red Sox's signature rivalry in short order.
Anthony was in his first week of major league games when the Red Sox first faced the New York Yankees earlier this year and with lefties on the mound for the opposition in all three games, he never got a start. But on Thursday, he batted leadoff in his first-ever game at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox went 3-for-19 with runners in scoring positon, but Anthony had two of the hits. One was a game-tying single in the top of the sixth. The other? A titanic two-run home run in the top of the ninth to salt away a key 6-3 Red Sox win.
Roman Anthony sounds off on Yankee Stadium debut
It's everything we've come to expect of Anthony, who never lets the moment get too big for him, even at age 21. But what was the rookie feeling upon arrival at one of the signature venues in baseball?
“It’s probably what I imagined and maybe even a little more,” said Anthony, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “For me, I love playing in that atmosphere. I love getting booed. I love everything about it.
“It’s exciting to be here. I got to play them at home my first week. Now that I’m settled in and through that first week, this time around felt a little bit more calm, a little bit more controlled and I just felt better.”
Anthony is so even-keel most of the time that it was obvious the moment meant something to him when he unleashed an emphatic, if still somewhat understated, bat flip.
“First time I’ve seen that,” manager Alex Cora said, per Cotillo.
Anthony couldn't help but admire the shot, a 370-foot, 107.4-mph missile that landed in Yankee Stadium's upper deck.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Anthony, per Cotillo. “For me, going up there trying to get something early I can do some damage on and not miss it and drive some runs in. Got a great pitch to hit and didn’t miss it.”
The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers, who used to walk into Yankee Stadium and turn the place into a library with statement home runs, after the last series between the two clubs. Now, it appears Anthony is quickly taking a liking to doing the same.
