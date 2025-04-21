Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Hitting At Unprecedented Level Right Now
The Boston Red Sox will have one of the top young players in the majors at some point.
Fans have been clamoring for young outfielder Roman Anthony to make the jump to the big leagues and it’s no hard to see why. Anthony has been one of the best overall players in Triple-A so far this season. The young slugger currently is slashing .273/.415/.530 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, three doubles, and one triple in 18 games.
His typical stats obviously are great. But, they are even better when you pull back the curtain and take a look at his advanced metrics. For example, he’s currently barreling balls at an eye-popping 32.6 percent rate, as shared on X by user Thomas Nestico.
That’s pretty insane on its own. In comparison, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is currently leading Major League Baseball with a 16.2 barrels per plate appearance. This doesn't mean that Anthony is going to be twice the player as Judge is, but it is just a look into how often he's getting good contact off at the plate.
Boston right now is 12-11 on the season so far which has helped lead to the clamoring for Anthony to make it up to the majors. While this is the case, he has been dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to only hit and not play on the field. It has been shared recently that he won’t be in consideration for a promotion until he’s playing every day in the field.
It's not hard to see why fans are excited about him, though.
