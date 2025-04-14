Red Sox's Roman Anthony Reveals Latest On Boston Future
The Boston Red Sox have made it a habit to lock up young guys with long-term contract extensions since Craig Breslow took over as the team's chief baseball officer.
It's a great business model if you nail the contract. Last offseason, the Red Sox handed Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela long-term extensions. There was a lot of chatter about giving one to Triston Casas, but nothing got done.
So far this year, the Red Sox have already signed Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell to extensions and there has been plenty of rumblings about the future of others in the organization. For example, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer -- the other two members of the "Big 3" -- have been talked about a lot since Spring Training.
WEEI's Rob Bradford spoke to Anthony and shared the latest on the possibility on Monday.
"Not anywhere significant at all," Anthony said as transcribed by Bradford. "For me, it's not really anything I'm thinking about. I think those guys were probably pretty far along in the spring and going into the season, as far as my knowledge of it. But as far as mine goes, nothing...
"It was mentioned. But to say there is anything ... I wouldn't say that. When I say this really wasn't anything. I think it was just simply a completely different situation for those guys. For me it's not really anything at all."
Anthony has yet to make his big league debut yet, but it wouldn't be shocking if he wasn't far from it. Boston has arguably the best prospect in the game, an extension wouldn't hurt. If you can nail the deal, it certainly increases short-term costs a tad, but significantly lowers long-term costs. For example, Ronald Acuña Jr. landed an eight-year, $100 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. He's an MVP-level player but is signed through the 2026 season and then has two club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
A player of his caliber would get paid in the range of $30-$40 million annually if he were to hit free agency, but because of the extension he won't hit free agency until after the 2028 season when he's 30 years old if the club options aren't picked up. In comparison, he will get $17 million per year until the deal ends. That's the type of move that Boston should already consider with Anthony.
