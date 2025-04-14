Red Sox Local Boy Called 'Most Likely' Option On Chopping Block
The Boston Red Sox are going to get some reinforcements back in the near future but that could be bad news for guys currently on the roster.
Boston knew entering the 2025 season that its starting rotation depth was going to be tested early. The Red Sox's rotation was hit hard with injuries in Spring Training and the team hasn't had Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, or Kutter Crawford yet this season. Crawford is the biggest question mark right now, but both Bello and Giolito have been making progress and are on minor league rehab assignments.
The team hasn't announced an official day for returns for these guys yet, but it's a pretty safe bet that both will be back before the end of April barring a setback.
What will that mean for the current roster?
FanSided's Katie Manganelli suggested that local boy Sean Newcomb might be the "most likely roster casualty."
"The Red Sox haven't used the best version of their rotation yet, as Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are in Triple-A rehabbing injuries from Spring Training," Manganelli said. "Luckily, their rehab stints are going well, and they need just one or two more starts before they can join the Sox in the majors.
"When either Bello or Giolito is promoted, Sean Newcomb seems like he could be the most likely roster casualty. The former Braves and Athletics pitcher posted an excellent spring training with the Sox (0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched),but he's struggled to limit traffic in the regular season. Newcomb has pitched to a 4.97 ERA with 15 strikeouts and seven walks in 12 2/3 innings."
Newcomb is from Brockton, MA and cracked the roster out of Spring Training. It was always known that at least his time in the big league rotation would be short-lived. It's almost time for reinforcements to get here.
