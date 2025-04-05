Red Sox's Roman Anthony Solution Becoming Obvious One Week Into 2025 Season
Roman Anthony is coming, but the Boston Red Sox didn't have an obvious place to play him at the start of the season.
The 20-year-old superstar outfield prospect has two home runs in 16 at-bats at Triple-A this season, and nearly every evaluator seems to expect he'll make his major league debut early in the 2025 season. The only issue was that the Red Sox had three returning starters in their outfield to start the year, all of whom are under contract through at least 2028.
Anthony is going to require everyday at-bats, so someone will lose out on playing time. Jarren Duran was an All-Star last season, so he's not going anywhere. That left Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela as the two outfielders on the hot seat.
Because Rafaela got an eight-year contract extension last spring, many have speculated that Abreu, a Gold Glover in right field last season, could be traded to make way for Anthony. However, the solution is beginning to appear obvious after just eight games, and it doesn't involve Abreu going anywhere.
While Abreu has been the best hitter on the team so far this season, Rafaela has struggled mightily at the plate. It's a small sample size, to be sure, but Abreu also proved throughout the 2024 season that he's the more disciplined, reliable hitter.
When Anthony comes up, therefore, the safe bet for now is that Abreu will stay in right field, Duran will move from left field to center, and Rafaela will become a bench/utility player, perhaps seeing some action at shortstop and second base in addition to center field.
The Red Sox were hopeful Rafaela had turned over a new leaf in spring training. Not only did he post a .405 on-base percentage, but he walked more times (six) than he struck out (four). In the regular season, however, he's posted just a .178 on-base percentage in his first 28 plate appearances.
Rafaela still does a lot of things that can help a team win. He's an elite defender in center, including perhaps the most accurate throwing arm on the team, he can steal a base, and he provides an occasional power outburst. But he's had time now to prove he can get on base consistently enough to play every day, and he unfortunately hasn't done that.
One more huge week from Anthony in Triple-A could make the Red Sox very antsy about holding him in the minors any longer. And unless something changes drastically, his arrival is likely to cost Rafaela more than anyone else.
