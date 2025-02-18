Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Addresses Plans Following Alex Bregman Blockbuster
Do the Boston Red Sox have any more big moves up their sleeves?
Boston signed former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman this past week and now the team seems like one of the best in the American League on paper. There's no reason why the Red Sox shouldn't be a playoff team in 2025.
The Red Sox have done enough to get themselves back in that conversation. The rotation is in a significantly better place, with Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler joining the team. Boston's offense just added an elite right-handed slugger in Bregman. The bullpen added Aroldis Chapman. All in all, the Red Sox don't really need to do anything else in order to be one of the better teams in the American League.
That doesn't mean the Red Sox are closing the door on any possibility, though. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy addressed the possibility of adding more and discussed the thought process behind Boston's front office now after adding Alex Bregman.
"I don't want to say 'we're not done yet,' 'there's more coming,' promise anything," Kennedy said. "I just want to say where we are. You're really not done until the trade deadline. That's something you have to be mindful of because unfortunately, injuries are a big part of baseball in the era that we are in. So roster construction continues as you go through April, May, June, and July. We'll see if there are any late additions here in Spring Training. We have flexibility if there is the right plan of action contemplated. We like where we are right now and we'll just keep an open mind for any opportunities that could be additive."
That's a perfectly fair answer. Boston has proven this offseason that it was willing to go big once again. The Red Sox already look like one of the best teams in baseball on paper. They don't need another huge pickup.
