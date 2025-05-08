Red Sox's Triston Casas May Miss More Time Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox will not have their starting first baseman for the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Triston Casas suffered a serious knee injury that will keep them out of action for the rest of the season. Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the young slugger on Wednesday and noted that it isn’t guaranteed that this injury won’t carry over into Spring Training next year, as shared by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"Alex Cora on whether Red Sox 1B Triston Casas will be ready for next spring training or it will take longer: 'From everything I’m hearing, there’s a chance. But not 100 percent,'" Smith said.
Now, that’s unlucky. The Red Sox already had some questions in the infield, but there are even more now. Casas is still young and is under team control for years, but the Red Sox have high expectations and need to figure out a way to get through now. Things just got much more difficult and now it makes sense to make an addition. Will the Red Sox find a way to get some sort of deal done though?
It’s unfortunate to have an injury of Casas’ level at any time. But, it’s even worse to have it right now. It's far too early in the season for the vast majority of teams to give up on playoff hopes and trade away a game-changer. If the Red Sox are going to make a change, it seems more likely than not that it will come from within right now or free agency.
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer Get Eyebrow Raising Update