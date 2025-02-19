Red Sox’s Triston Casas Takes Hard Stance On ‘Big 3’ Joining Boston
The Boston Red Sox are in one of the most exciting positions in baseball right now.
Boston took a step forward in 2024 with 81 wins. The Red Sox are loaded at the big league level with young, All-Star-level talent with another year under their belt. The Red Sox just added top-tier talent like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman into the mix.
On top of this, Boston also has the best farm system in baseball with Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell all near the big leagues.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Spring Training shakes out and who actually makes the big league roster. There’s been a lot of chatter about the prospects, but first baseman Triston Casas thinks they need more time in the minors, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
“I think we’ve got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out,” Casas said. “We need to show up and see what that first little taste of us altogether looks like…
"I think their time is going to come. And it could be earlier rather than later. But I think for right now the roster is beautiful. It’s organized great. And it’s structured really well”
It’s much better to have too much talent rather than too little. Boston certainly is a team with a surplus of exciting talent right now. It’s going to be interesting to see how the front office handles things.
