Red Sox's Updated Magic Number, Playoff Scenarios After Bad Day For Boston

These series finales have been unkind to the Sox...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Everything the Boston Red Sox didn't want to happen on Thursday came to fruition.

Most importantly, the Red Sox couldn't lock down a playoff spot by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays. A very productive road trip on the whole still left Boston needing to solidify their playoff status back home at Fenway Park.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros all won, meaning the Red Sox's playoff situation is beginning to come into focus.

Red Sox's new playoff scenarios

Trevor Story
Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) makes a throwing error to first base on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Red Sox entered Thursday with four days of chances to clinch a playoff spot, and they struck out on day one. Still, with either a win over the Tigers or a Houston Astros loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, they would lock up a tripl to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Magic number? One.

In other news, though no Red Sox fan was holding out much hope anymore, Boston was officially eliminated from the division title race on Thursday. The Blue Jays and Yankees are both guaranteed to finish ahead of the Red Sox, which means Boston also cannot host a first-round playoff series.

If they do lock up a playoff spot (knock on wood), the Red Sox will travel to Toronto, New York, Detroit, or Cleveland to play a best-of-three series next week. They've been playing much better road baseball lately than they did for the first half of the season, though, and Garrett Crochet should be locked and loaded for Game 1.

Meanwhile, the only team currently in the playoffs who the Red Sox are guaranteed not to play in the first round is the Seattle Mariners, who locked up a first-round bye with their seventh-straight win (and 17th of 18) against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The only other way to clinch a playoff spot, assuming the Red Sox somehow get swept AND the Astros sweep the Angels, is for the Guardians to lose at least two of three games this weekend against the Texas Rangers.

Will Friday be the day the Red Sox finally let their fans breathe a sigh of relief?

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

