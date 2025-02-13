Red Sox's Walker Buehler Reveals Thoughts On Alex Bregman Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed the best remaining player in free agency on Wednesday.
Boston knew it needed to add some right-handed pop to the lineup and did so on Wednesday by reportedly signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs so it's unknown how long he actually will be with the team, but he at least will be for the 2025 season.
It's an exciting time to be a Red Sox fan and the acquisition of Bregman absolutely should help the club take a step forward in 2025 and get back to the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, people around the team are excited about his reported addition.
One person who has a connection to Bregman is new ace Walker Buehler. The two co-own a horse together. Buehler opened up about Bregman's addition to Boston and what he will bring to the table, as transcribed by NESN.com's Jason Ounpraseuth.
“He knows himself," Buehler said. "He struggled a little bit in the first half, and I talked to him, and he just said ‘I just gotta be me again’ and get back to what he had always felt. Ever since I’ve seen him play, he’s been one of the better players on the field starting at LSU as a freshman. Just continue that over, very confident player and a guy who I think will handle Boston well hopefully and has played really well at Fenway. I’m excited about it.”
It's an exciting time in Boston.
More MLB: How Red Sox's Alex Bregman Deal Is Helped By Nick Pivetta's Padres Deal