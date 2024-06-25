Mets Superstar Slugger Seen As Possible Blockbuster Trade Option For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox can continue to find ways to win games over the next few weeks, major changes could be on the way.
Boston initially was expected to be sellers but has completely turned things around recently. If the Red Sox can keep winning games, the major changes that could be on the way are additions rather than subtractions.
The Red Sox have one of the top starting rotations in baseball but could use a boost offensively at this point. Boston's rotation has kept it in contention and now the Red Sox hold an American League Wild Card spot with an impressive 43-36 record.
It's unclear what the Red Sox will do, but ESPN's Jeff Passan surprisingly mentioned New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso as an option if the club ends up buying.
"If Boston continues this run and goes into July in full command of a playoff spot, the Red Sox absolutely should be placing a call to the Mets to gauge the possibility of getting Alonso," Passan said. "Even though first baseman Triston Casas is expected back in early July, the Red Sox have gotten a sub-.300 weighted on-base average from the DH position. Which, regardless of the size of Masataka Yoshida's contract, is worth addressing via upgrades like the one Alonso would provide."
A move should be considered extremely unlikely at this point but if the Red Sox can keep winning, anything could happen. Boston has the prospect capital and financial flexibility to get any deal done and Alsono certainly would look good at Fenway Park.
