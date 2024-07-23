Red Sox Surprisingly Could Reunite With Six-Time All-Star, Per Report
The Boston Red Sox have lost four straight, and they could use an urgent injection of offense, not to mention a clubhouse morale boost.
Boston entered Tuesday seven and a half games back in the American League East and two games back in the AL Wild Card race.
All Red Sox fans are watching chief baseball officer Craig Breslow as they wonder who he will add.
A right-handed hitter would provide more balance to Boston’s lineup, and the Red Sox are looking everywhere for one, having been linked to names ranging from the Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Kevin Newman.
Breslow could also be closely monitoring the availability of a veteran slugger who won a World Series with Boston. On Monday, The Athletic’s Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman listed the Red Sox as one of three potential landing spots for J.D. Martinez of the New York Mets.
“While his slugging numbers are down from his 30-homer season with the Dodgers in 2023, J.D. Martinez remains a valuable and vital middle-of-the-order presence for the Mets,” Britton and Gleeman said. “He’s once again been lauded for what he brings to hitters’ meetings and pregame prep, and thus Martinez will only hit the block if New York sputters between now and July 30.”
Beyond Boston, Britton and Gleeman also listed the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers as likely destinations for Martinez, were he to be dealt this month.
Martinez was slashing .264/ .348/ .446 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs heading into Tuesday. He would bring stability and experience to a Red Sox clubhouse looking to keep pace in a fierce playoff race, and his bat is still potent enough to make a difference in Boston’s lineup.
It all comes down to whether or not Martinez will be available over the next seven days. If the Mets do float Martinez out on the market, one must assume that Breslow will be prepared with an offer.
