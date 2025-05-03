Red Sox Send Flamethrower To Minors After Triston Casas Bombshell
The Boston Red Sox have had surprisingly good luck injury-wise since the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off but that completely changed.
The landscape of the Red Sox's infield completely shifted on Friday. Red Sox first baseman injured his knee running to first base and after the game manager Alex Cora called the injury "significant." He said the team would find out more on Saturday.
Boston got the news on Saturday and it wasn't good. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon.
"The Red Sox say Triston Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon," Cotillo said. "Abraham Toro up. (Brennan Bernardino) back, (Luis Guerrero) optioned."
Boston made the official announcement on Saturday and of the moves noted that the team was optioning flamethrower Luis Guerrero to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Guerrero has appeared in three games so far this season for Boston and hasn't allowed an earned run yet. This is after appearing in nine games last year for Boston and also not allowing a run. Boston's bullpen has had an up-and-down start to the season but Guerrero has been a bright spot in his short stint with the club. It wouldn't be surprising to see him come back up in the near future.
Saturday has already been a big day for the team and the team hasn't even kicked off game action as of writing. Boston beat the Minnesota Twins on Friday night but it came with a big cost.
