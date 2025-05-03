Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Send Flamethrower To Minors After Triston Casas Bombshell

The Red Sox made a handful of decisions on Saturday

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 30, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) (not pictured) baseball hat and glove in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) (not pictured) baseball hat and glove in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have had surprisingly good luck injury-wise since the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off but that completely changed.

The landscape of the Red Sox's infield completely shifted on Friday. Red Sox first baseman injured his knee running to first base and after the game manager Alex Cora called the injury "significant." He said the team would find out more on Saturday.

Boston got the news on Saturday and it wasn't good. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon.

"The Red Sox say Triston Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon," Cotillo said. "Abraham Toro up. (Brennan Bernardino) back, (Luis Guerrero) optioned."

Boston made the official announcement on Saturday and of the moves noted that the team was optioning flamethrower Luis Guerrero to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Guerrero has appeared in three games so far this season for Boston and hasn't allowed an earned run yet. This is after appearing in nine games last year for Boston and also not allowing a run. Boston's bullpen has had an up-and-down start to the season but Guerrero has been a bright spot in his short stint with the club. It wouldn't be surprising to see him come back up in the near future.

Saturday has already been a big day for the team and the team hasn't even kicked off game action as of writing. Boston beat the Minnesota Twins on Friday night but it came with a big cost.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Addresses Roman Anthony, Triston Casas Possibility

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News