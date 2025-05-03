Red Sox Insider Addresses Roman Anthony, Triston Casas Possibility
Throughout the course of the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far, there has been some wild speculation about the possibility of Roman Anthony switching positions to first base.
This is because of the fact that Triston Casas was struggling offensively. Most of the noise was unfounded and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy shut down the possibility along with others like chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. He spoke about the possibility as recently as this week.
While this is the case, it was before Casas went down with a "significant" knee injury on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. It's currently unclear how long Casas will be out. But, the conversation quickly turned to Anthony again. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo weighed in and called it a "long shot at best."
"There are two big-name outside-the-box options that the Red Sox likely won’t consider: Roman Anthony and Rafael Devers," Cotillo said. Moving either of them to first base would represent a major shakeup — and a departure from what the Red Sox want to do.
"Anthony has never played first and the Red Sox want to keep developing him as an outfielder. Just yesterday, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that such a move wasn’t being considered at all. Considering Anthony is just 20 and the Sox are focused on his long-term development, the scenario is a long shot at best."
There's a lot of questions right now for Boston, but it doesn't seem like Anthony is going to be the answer.
