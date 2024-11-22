Red Sox 'Serious Players' For Yankees' Juan Soto Thanks To Mookie Betts
The Boston Red Sox really are trying to get a historic deal done this offseason.
Boston has been linked to some superstars over the last few years, but the organization also avoided heavy spending. The Red Sox did give Rafael Devers a massive deal that shouldn't be discounted. That was the right call and the front office did a great job with that deal.
The Red Sox have cut spending in other areas as they have rebuilt the organization through the farm system. Now, the Red Sox seem ready to spend again. New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is the best free agent available and Boston has met with him.
Boston legend David Ortiz has discussed the pursuit and it does seem like there is at least a chance of a deal. The Athletic's Jim Bowden even called Boston "serious players" for Soto and mentioned the team's mistake with Mookie Betts as a reason why.
"The Red Sox know they made a mistake when they decided not to go all-in to keep Mookie Betts, and they’ve learned from their missteps in recent years," Bowden said. "They appear to be serious players for Soto. They have one of the best farm systems in the game and payroll flexibility going forward.
"Their meeting with Soto went well, as they sought to convince him that the special talent in their system will allow them to spend on free agents and trade acquisitions over the next several years. Soto was impressed with that aspect of their presentation, according to a league source briefed on the meeting."
It was a mistake to let Betts go and the Red Sox clearly know that. We now are years removed from the deal that did it and Boston certainly seems to be in a different position. The Red Sox want to add a superstar and Soto could be that guy. If he does end up signing with Boston, all is forgiven.
More MLB: Red Sox, Astros Both Trying To Sign Projected $119M Star, Per Insider