Red Sox Shakeup Includes Official Return Of Masataka Yoshida
The Boston Red Sox are officially getting outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida back into the lineup for the club's matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
This has been the expectation for the last few days, but Boston made the news official on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox announced the move to activate Yoshida and also announced that Nate Eaton has been officially optioned to Triple-A and Nick Burdi was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List.
"Reinstated outfielder Masataka Yoshida from the 60-Day Injured List," the team announced. Optioned infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester following last night's game against the Colorado Rockies. Transferred right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi to the 60-Day Injured List."
The Red Sox aren't wasting any time getting Yoshida back in the lineup as Boston announced that he will be in the starting lineup on Wednesday as the team's DH and batting sixth, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
Yoshida will provide a left-handed bat near the middle of the Red Sox's lineup that they have been missing since trading Rafael Devers away. Last year, Yoshida played in 108 games and slashed .280/.349/.415 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs even with a shoulder injury that led to the offseason surgery. Now, he's fully healthy and certainly can give Boston some juice for the offense. It's going to be interesting to see how the outfield shakes out, but it is an exciting day nonetheless.
