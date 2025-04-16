Red Sox Share Brief 2-Word Update On $90 Million Man
The Boston Red Sox currently are without the services of one of their best contact hitters and it doesn't sound like that is going to change any time soon.
Boston made the decision during Spring Training to have Kristian Campbell be the team's everyday second baseman, Alex Bregman be the team's third baseman, and Rafael Devers be the team's designated hitter. The moves have worked out so far for Boston.
These decisions, plus offseason surgery, have impacted outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. He played outfield for the Red Sox in his first season after landing a five-year, $90 million deal, but the team had him be Boston's everyday DH in 2024. He had offseason shoulder surgery and has been building up his throwing.
He DH'd throughout Spring Training and was solid as he slashed .286/.286/.400 with one home run and seven RBIs. But, the team has made it pretty clear that he's going to be with the big league club until he can throw at 100 percent.
Manager Alex Cora shared a brief update about him on Tuesday when asked if he was approaching a rehab assignment, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Asked if Masataka Yoshida is near a rehab assignment, Alex Cora said, 'Not yet.'"
It's been an odd situation over the last few months and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. The Spring Training decisions to fill the DH role with Devers certainly didn't help his case. The club also already has a surplus of outfielders. Will we see Yoshida play another game in a Boston uniform?
More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Made Change After Ice-Cold Stretch